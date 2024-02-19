 Sharing surplus Yamuna water with Rajasthan not in Haryana’s interest: Congress leader - Hindustan Times
Sharing surplus Yamuna water with Rajasthan not in Haryana's interest: Congress leader

Sharing surplus Yamuna water with Rajasthan not in Haryana's interest: Congress leader

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 19, 2024 07:58 AM IST

In a statement, Haryana Congress leader Satpal Kaushik said that there was already scarcity of water both for drinking and irrigation purposes in the state with 80% of the groundwater levels going down to 600-700 feet. The southern districts of the state faced a severe shortage of potable water, he said.

Haryana Congress leader Satpal Kaushik on Sunday said a memorandum of agreement (MoU) signed between Haryana and Rajasthan for sharing surplus Yamuna water with the latter amounted to injustice with the people of Haryana.

In a statement, Kaushik said that there was already scarcity of water both for drinking and irrigation purposes in the state with 80% of the groundwater levels going down to 600-700 feet. The southern districts of the state faced a severe shortage of potable water, he said.

“The move to share the surplus Yamuna water with Rajasthan is not in the interest of people of Haryana. The state government has already done away with the Dadupur Nalvi irrigation channel. The channel would have been instrumental in irrigating lakhs of acres of farmlands in northern Haryana. The Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYK) canal is yet to see the light of the day despite the orders of the Supreme Court,” he said.

