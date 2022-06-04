Sharpshooter lodged in Burail jail used phone to threaten woman: Cops

The mobile phone recovered from an incarcerated sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, during surprise checking at the Burail Jail, was used to threaten a Chandigarh-based woman, police said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Manjeet Mota alias Rahul, 22, of Sonepat district in Haryana, will be questioned about how the mobile phone was smuggled into jail and the threatening call received from the phone number.

The phone was also being used by five other inmates lodged in the gangster’s cell, who primarily used it to call their relatives, friends and family members. A police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Around 15 calls were made from the seized mobile phone.”

On the complaint of Model Jail additional superintendent Parmod Khatri, a case was registered under sections of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment Act, 2011) at the Section 49 police station.

A special cell of the Delhi Police had arrested Manjeet on November 3, 2019. He was brought to the city in connection to the murder of financer Sonu Shah, who was found murdered in his office on September 28, 2019. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. Manjeet has multiple cases of murder and extortion lodged against him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}