Sharpshooters admit Vicky Middukhera was shot dead at behest of gangsters Dagar, Bhuppi Rana

With three sharpshooters, allegedly involved in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera admitting that the crime was carried out at the behest of gangsters Amit Dagar and Bhuppi Rana, the duo has been brought to Mohali on production warrant.

The 33-year-old YAD leader was shot dead in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.

On April 25, Mohali police had brought three sharpshooters -- Anil Kumar alias Latth, Sajjan Singh alias Bholu and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny members of Kaushal - Bambhia - Lucky Padial gang --on a production warrant from Delhi.

They had been arrested on March 29 by the Delhi Police from Maharashtra following a month-long operation spanning seven states in the country.

Police have already nominated the names of both gangsters Amit Dagar and Bhuppi Rana in the FIR pertaining to the murder. This is the second time when police brought Dagar on a production warrant.

Last time, he was brought in October, while gangster Bhuppi Rana has been brought for the first time. Amit Dagar is lodged in Bathinda jail, while Rana is lodged in Karnal Jail.

As per police sources, the three killers, who are on remand confessed that Dagar gave them instructions to execute the plan on directions of gangster Lucky Padial, who is currently lodged in Armenia Jail. Dagar had contacted the main shooters after getting tips from Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We have brought both gangsters on production warrant and are interrogating them to know the motive for the murder.”

Lookout notice against renowned singer’s manager

Police have also issued a lookout circular against Shagunpreet Singh, who is the manager of a renowned Punjabi singer. The police have also named him in the FIR and it is learnt that he fled the country on April 6 this year.

As per the police, Shagunpreet Singh was the one, who arranged the stay of three killers in a flat at Jalvayu Vihar, Kharar, after picking them up from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, in a Maruti Swift car on August 6 last year. He even carried out the recee of Middhukhera’s house and showed his photographs to the shooters.

A close aide of Vicky Middhukhera asked why police are not questioning the renowned Punjabi singer. “Both Shagunpreet and the Punjabi singer were together in Dubai from March 24 to April 2, this year, and returned on April 2 to India and on April 6, Shagunpreet fled to Australia when he got to he has been exposed,” he said.

According to police, Sajjan and Anil are among the most-wanted gangsters in the Delhi-Haryana region due to their involvement in over 30 murder and extortion cases. They are also said to be linked with the death threat to Punjabi actor-cum-singer Mankirat Aulakh.

