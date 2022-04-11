Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine
chandigarh news

‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine

‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti” on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami
On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The nine-day-long ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during ‘Chaitra Navratras’ for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers and staff of the shrine board, besides pilgrims participated in “purna ahuti” and other religious ceremonies performed amidst vedic mantras on the occasion.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the shrine and the buildings nearby were decorated with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad. Besides, reception doors and pandals were installed in the Bhawan area. The entire Bhawan area was decorated with colourful lights. The festive decorations were a special visual delight for pilgrims who trek about 12 km from Katra to Bhawan.

RELATED STORIES

Installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track for enabling dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra added to the aesthetics of various locations on the track in these Navratras.

The live telecast on these hi-tech multipurpose video walls would be the main attraction to the pilgrims.

The shrine board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.

For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like the accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were also operated smoothly. Adequate arrangements have also been put in place for ensuring hassle-free regulation of yatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP