Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana vigilance chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor. (HT File)

The Haryana government on Thursday posted 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor as director general (DG) state vigilance bureau.

Prior to the orders issued by the home department on Thursday, Kapoor was holding charge of DG (prisons) and principal secretary (transport).

DG (crime) Mohammad Akil was posted as DG (prisons) replacing Kapoor.

Inspector general (IG), South Range, Rewari, Vikas Arora was posted as commissioner of police, Faridabad, replacing OP Singh.

Singh was posted as additional director general of police, crime and director, state crime record bureau.

Director of investigation, Haryana Human Rights Commission, M Ravi Kiran was posted as IG, South Range, Rewari replacing Arora.

Hardeep Doon was posted as director of investigation, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

