She isn’t a ‘woman’, says Ludhiana man seeking divorce from 3rd wife

In a bizarre incident, a man approached cops saying he wanted to divorce his wife as she was not a ‘woman’ and demanded that his new bride and in-laws be booked for cheating on Saturday.

The man, who has been divorced twice, told the police officers and counsellors at the Ludhiana police commissionerate’s mega camp at Shri Ram Park in Rishi Nagar that he had gotten married 11 months ago. Three days later, he realised that his wife had a physical deformity, which made it impossible to consummate the marriage.

Nine days later, his wife, who had married the complainant after the death of her first husband, returned to her parents’ house.

His wife followed suit and filed a cross case of dowry harassment against the man and his parents. After hearing both parties, the police have asked the woman to have herself medically examined by a board of three doctors at the civil hospital.

Counselor Surjit Bhagat said the case was one of the most unique cases they had come across. “We are counselling both parties to opt for mutual settlement. Both families knew each other for two decades.”

Elderly couple seeks separation after 40 years

An elderly couple also approached the mega camp and sought separation after 40 years of marriage. The 60-year-old woman Jamila accused her husband Sunil, 63, for assaulting her.

She said that her husband, who had retired from a charitable hospital, had started thrashing her after his superannuation. Their son had also accompanied them to the camp. After counseling, the couple came to a compromise and agreed to live together.

Husband abandons wife during lockdown

A woman Leena, 37, along with her nine-year-old daughter has been making rounds of the women cell for the last four months. She alleged that her husband them and gone to Uttar Pradesh, leaving her dependent on her parents.

The complainant, who hails from Delhi, said she had gotten married 11 years ago and had moved to the district where her husband was posted. “When lockdown was imposed during the second wave of the pandemic, my husband left the house saying that he was going on an official assignment. Later, he stopped answering my calls,” she alleged.

“We have not paid rent for the last four months. When the landlord called my husband, he disowned us,” she said, adding that her husband had only appeared for two of five hearings.

Inspector Kiran Lata, who is dealing with the case, said they had witnessed a spike matrimonial dispute cases after the lockdown.

Police go for kundi connection (BOX)

While setting up tents to host the mega camp to dispose of matrimonial dispute cases in the park, cops were faced with an unforeseen challenge of arranging power to plug in fans. Ultimately, they powered the fans through an illegal kundi connection.