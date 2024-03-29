 Sheetal Angural resigns as Punjab MLA - Hindustan Times
Sheetal Angural resigns as Punjab MLA

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 29, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Angural won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating Sushil Rinku of Congress during the 2022 assembly elections.

Rinku had last year moved to the AAP from the Congress and became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar after winning a bypoll.

Chandigarh

Before joining BJP, Angural was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalandhar West. (HT photo)
A day after joining the BJP, Sheetal Angural on Thursday tendered his resignation as MLA from the Punjab assembly.

Angural was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalandhar West.

In a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker, Angural said, “I hereby submit my resignation from membership of legislative assembly Punjab (MLA) with immediate effect.”

Angural, along with AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Angural won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating Sushil Rinku of Congress during the 2022 assembly elections.

Rinku had last year moved to the AAP from the Congress and became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar after winning a bypoll.

Friday, March 29, 2024
