Sherpur Chowk rail over bridge to be thrown open by February end, says AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

An under-construction Sherpur chowk rail over bridge is nearing completion and will be thrown open to traffic by end of February, said Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Sanjeev Arora on Friday.

Sharing details, Arora said, “The NHAI chairman in his letter today informed me that “The matter has been examined by NHAI and it is to inform that the construction of rail over bridge at Sherpur chowk is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by February 28. Further, the proposal for construction of four bridges across the Sidhwan canal on Laddowal bypass is also under consideration.”

The NHAI chairman’s letter, dated February 10, was in response to Arora’s letter, dated January 5, in which he had taken up the issue of pending works relating to Sherpur bypass and construction of bridges across Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana.

Arora on January 5 this year had met the NHAI chairman and submitted him a letter related to the pending works in Ludhiana city. He had apprised the NHAI chairman that a great inconvenience was being faced by public and commuters at large due to pending projects of NHAI in and around the district. He had sought speedy completion of Sherpur bypass pending work stating that the pending project was really creating trouble for commuters daily as it took almost 30 minutes to cross 500 meters patch. He had also apprised the NHAI chairman that construction of four bridges across Sidhwan canal towards South City in Ludhiana were yet to see the day of light for which application was pending with NHAI from long. He had requested the chairman to personally look into the matter and do the needful.

“I am thankful to the NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav for considering my requests in the larger public interest”, said Arora, adding that people would feel a sigh of relief once the ongoing construction of rail over bridge is completed and this route is opened for the vehicular traffic.