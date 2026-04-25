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Shifting gynae OPD to IGMC driven by healthcare needs, says Sukhu

“The move was aimed at improving treatment for women by strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities,” said Sukhu.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Amid protests over the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that the move is part of “strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities”.

Amid protests over the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that the move is part of “strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities”. (File)

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) on Thursday opposed the state government’s decision to bifurcate the department of obstetrics and gynaecology (OBG) by shifting the gynaecology unit from KNH to the IGMC terming the decision “illogical, unprecedented, and against established medical and academic principles.”

“The move was aimed at improving treatment for women by strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities,” said Sukhu.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) had staged a 24-hour protest at the KNH and senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) and former mayor of Shimla, Sanjay Chauhan, had written to the CM to immediately scrap the proposed relocation.

Sukhu while talking to mediapersons on Friday defended the government’s decision to reorganise healthcare services, particularly the shifting of facilities related to gynaecology from Kamla Nehru Hospital.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shifting gynae OPD to IGMC driven by healthcare needs, says Sukhu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shifting gynae OPD to IGMC driven by healthcare needs, says Sukhu
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