Shimla: BJP hits out at Congress over cabinet meeting amid model code of conduct

The decision of the state government to hold a cabinet meeting amid model code of conduct, has brought Congress under direct attack by the opposition that says it is a clear violation of the conduct enforced in wake of ongoing urban local bodies and panchayati raj elections.

While no income criteria were specified at that time, the cabinet meeting held on Friday decided to implement the ₹1,500 payout subject to an annual family income ceiling of ₹2 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

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Taking issue forward, BJP has also filed a complaint with state election commission alleging that the state government violated the model code of conduct by approving major public welfare and employment-related decisions during the ongoing panchayati raj elections.

The complaint was submitted by BJP state media co-convenor Karan Nanda, who alleged that the state cabinet meeting held on May 22 cleared several announcements aimed at influencing voters while elections for panchayati raj institutions, zila parishads, block development committees (BDCs), and pradhans are underway across the state.

State election commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi said, “We have received a complaint which will be looked into.” It may be mentioned that the state cabinet meeting was presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday in which the cabinet cleared that all women belonging to families with an annual income of less than ₹2 lakh will receive a monthly pension of ₹1,500 each.

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{{^usCountry}} It may be mentioned that around 35,000 women in the state are already receiving this financial assistance under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’. In fact, during the Assembly elections held in December 2022, the Congress had pledged to provide a monthly stipend of ₹1,500 to all women above the age of 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It may be mentioned that around 35,000 women in the state are already receiving this financial assistance under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’. In fact, during the Assembly elections held in December 2022, the Congress had pledged to provide a monthly stipend of ₹1,500 to all women above the age of 18. {{/usCountry}}

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While no income criteria were specified at that time, the cabinet meeting held on Friday decided to implement the ₹1,500 payout subject to an annual family income ceiling of ₹2 lakh.

Apart from this, the cabinet granted approval for all shops across the state to remain open 24 hours a day. The cabinet has increased the retirement age for professors in medical colleges from 62 to 63 years. The cabinet also gave the green signal for ₹500 hike in the honorarium paid to various categories of workers serving in state schools—including mid-day meal workers, SMC teachers, multi-task workers, and panchayat watchmen.

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Furthermore, a decision was taken to increase the honorarium for sewing teachers by ₹1,000. The cabinet has also granted approval for the establishment of a new city named ‘Him Chandigarh’ in the vicinity of Chandigarh. However, no formal media briefing or press statement was issued by the state government.

Congress trying to influence elections: Mahajan

Raising questions regarding the cabinet meeting convened by the Himachal Pradesh government during the model code of conduct, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan stated that the Congress government is openly flouting democratic norms and the electoral code of conduct.

He said that the code of conduct is currently in force across the entire state due to ongoing panchayat, BDC, and district council elections; convening a cabinet meeting abruptly at such a juncture raises numerous suspicions in itself.

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Mahajan asserted that, according to available information, several decisions were taken during the cabinet meeting that could directly influence electoral outcomes.

He argued that, until the completion of the election process, the government should have refrained from taking—or making public—any decisions that could have a direct impact on the electorate and the overall electoral atmosphere.

He demanded that the election commission review the decisions of this cabinet with immediate effect and impose a ban on the implementation and publication of such decisions until the completion of the electoral process.

No violation of code of conduct: Congress

Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to the chief minister said, “ There is no violation or any attempt to influence voters. All the schemes that were approved are ongoing schemes and no new scheme was announced.”

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Responding to the BJP’s complaint over the cabinet meeting during the model code of conduct period, Parliamentary affairs minister and industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the decisions taken by the cabinet were routine matters related to budget announcements and ongoing schemes, and did not violate any provision of the conduct.

He stated that several important administrative and judicial matters required urgent cabinet approval and could not be delayed. The minister further clarified that no press briefing, publicity, or official announcement regarding the decisions was made by the government.