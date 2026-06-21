Shimla: DIG gets notice to deposit 1.8L penal rent for overstaying in official SP house

The Himachal Police has issued a notice to deputy inspector general of police (DIG) traffic, tourism, and railways (TTR) and former Shimla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, directing him to deposit ₹1.80 lakh as penal rent for continuing to occupy the government residence designated for the superintendent of police (SP), Shimla even after months of his transfer.

According to the notice, Gandhi relinquished the charge of SP, Shimla, on February 7, 2026. Under the rules, he was permitted to occupy the government residence until March 7, 2026. (HT Photo for representation)

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This comes after the former chief secretaries had exchanged allegations against each other over corruption. Gandhi served as Shimla SSP till February 7, 2026. He was subsequently posted as managing director of Milkfed and was later appointed DIG, TTR, Shimla.

Following his promotion to DIG, Gaurav Singh was appointed as the Shimla SSP in February this year. There is a government residence specifically earmarked for the Shimla SP, but the incumbent has not yet received it, as Gandhi is currently residing there. Consequently, the director general of police (DGP) issued a notice to Gandhi.

According to the notice, Gandhi relinquished the charge of SP, Shimla, on February 7, 2026. Under the rules, he was permitted to occupy the government residence until March 7, 2026. His continued occupation of the residence beyond this date was deemed unauthorised.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice states that he was previously asked to vacate the premises by May 12, 2026, but failed to do so by the deadline. Consequently, damage charges have been levied under Rule 18A of the Himachal Pradesh Allotment of Government Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1994. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice states that he was previously asked to vacate the premises by May 12, 2026, but failed to do so by the deadline. Consequently, damage charges have been levied under Rule 18A of the Himachal Pradesh Allotment of Government Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1994. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the documents, the residence has an area of approximately 3,568.88 square feet. In accordance with the rules, damage charges were calculated at a rate of ₹18 per square foot per month. He has been directed to deposit a total of ₹1,80,286 for the period covering March, April, and May 2026. The notice specifies that the charges amount to ₹1,28,479.74 for the months of April and May, and ₹51,806.35 for the 25-day period from March 7 to March 31.

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The DGP’s office has directed that this amount be deposited immediately with the DIG TTR office. Failure to deposit the amount could result in its recovery directly from his salary. Additionally, further damage charges will continue to accrue from June 1, 2026, until the residence is vacated.

The notice directs the immediate vacation of the government residence and the handing over of its possession to the Shimla SP. It warns that failure to comply will result in eviction proceedings under the Himachal Pradesh Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act, 1971.

Gandhi alleges attempt to tarnish his image

Speaking to HT on phone, Gandhi said, “I have not yet received the notice and have learned about it through the media. I will pursue my legal remedies.”

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“I have written to DGP that a house has not been allotted along with the letter as per which this house was earmarked for SP, Shimla and it was only by convention that this house is being given to SP,” said Gandhi.

Giving reason for not vacating the house, Gandhi said, “I have not vacated the residence because the general administration department (GAD) had not provided him with alternative accommodation. The day I am provided accommodation I will immediately vacate.” Terming the notice “an attempt to tarnish his image” Gandhi said, “I am being penalised for working honestly”.

BJP takes dig at Cong govt over house allotment controversy

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday held Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directly responsible for the infighting within the state bureaucracy and the rising crime rate in the state.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, the LoP said, “The episode of infighting among police officers that has surfaced through various media and social media channels is not only farcical but also astonishing,” said Thakur.

“Criminals are running amok in the state. The Sukhu government’s ad-hoc arrangements are proving costly for the state,” said the LOP.

“The state’s bureaucracy has been in turmoil for the past four months. Initially, senior IAS officers were at loggerheads, putting the state’s interests at stake. Senior bureaucrats were trading corruption allegations, yet the CM avoided commenting on the entire affair. The remarks he made in defence of the warring IAS officers merely highlighted his own helplessness.”