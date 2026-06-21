Shimla MP accuses Congress govt of pushing HP into debt, privatisation

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and member of Parliament from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap, launched a scathing attack on the state government’s economic policies, stating that the Congress government has pushed Himachal Pradesh into a financial crisis.

Kashyap also questioned the process of handing over HPTDC hotels to private hands under the PPP model. (HT Photo for representation)

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“While the government is continuously borrowing money to meet daily expenses, salaries, pensions, and liabilities, it is simultaneously preparing to hand over Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels to private entities,” said Kashyap.

Kashyap in a statement issued on Saturday said, “The state government is once again set to borrow ₹700 crore. The government has been borrowing continuously, and the total debt burden on the state has reached record levels. This situation is the result of the Congress government’s financial mismanagement and shortsighted policies.”

“The government made grand promises before the elections, but after coming to power, it has so grossly misused economic resources that development work has stalled, and the government is forced to rely on loans even for routine expenses,” said Kashyap.

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{{^usCountry}} Kashyap also questioned the process of handing over HPTDC hotels to private hands under the PPP model. He said, “Instead of preserving the state’s valuable assets and making them profitable, the Congress government is opting for privatisation. It is unfortunate that hotels and assets built with public funds are now being prepared for handover to the private sector.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kashyap also questioned the process of handing over HPTDC hotels to private hands under the PPP model. He said, “Instead of preserving the state’s valuable assets and making them profitable, the Congress government is opting for privatisation. It is unfortunate that hotels and assets built with public funds are now being prepared for handover to the private sector.” {{/usCountry}}

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