Shimla Smart City project: HC notice to Centre, state govt over delay in forest clearance

The high court of Himachal Pradesh has issued notices to the central and state governments besides the Shimla municipal corporation and Shimla Smart City Mission Limited in the matter related to grant of forest clearance for the project.

The court directed the respondents to file a reply within four weeks.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on Wednesday on a petition filed by Namita Maniktala, which was converted by the court into a public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioner cited some reports published in the press that some of the development projects, which were required to be undertaken as part of Smart City project, were detained for want of forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act.

She said the Smart City projects included lift and escalator at Lakkar Bazaar, escalator to Jakhu Top, smart path from Sanjauli to IGMC, Shimla, vending zone in Khalini, Krishna Nagar-Combermere Nullah and widening of work in Dhalli area.

She has also alleged that Shimla was facing traffic hazards and various other problems pertaining to the pedestrians and commissioning of these projects is intimately connected with the Right to Life of the residents of Shimla in particular and general public at large as they will make the life of the residents much easier.

The petitioner has alleged that these projects are being funded under the Smart City Missions of the central government and the end of deadline for completion of these projects will cause irreparable loss and in case the same is not processed and decided, the funding for these vital projects may also lapse.

She has further alleged that as the deadline for completion of these projects would be ending next year and the applications for grant of forest clearance are required to be considered expeditiously by the central government.

The petitioner prayed that the Centre may be directed to consider the applications for grant of forest clearances with respect to the aforesaid projects and the state government and other respondents may be directed to complete these projects in a time-bound manner after receipt of forest clearances.

The court posted the matter after four weeks.