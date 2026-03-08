Shimla: Tibet Support Groups assert 14th Dalai Lama’s exclusive reincarnation authority

Representatives of Tibet Support Groups from 32 countries on Friday unanimously endorsed the exclusive authority of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso to determine matters related to his reincarnation, warning against any interference by China in the centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering reiterated that safeguarding the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, particularly the issue of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama remains a major focus. (HT Photo for representation)

The endorsement came through the Dharamshala Declaration, adopted on the first day of the Special International Tibet Support Groups Conference being held in Dharamshala.

The declaration was read out by Kai Muller, representative of Tibet Support Groups, in the presence of Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration, and RK Khrimey, former MP from Arunachal Pradesh and national convener of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause.

In the declaration, the participants reaffirmed that the authority to identify the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama rests solely with the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama and the Gaden Phodrang Trust, acting in consultation with traditional Tibetan Buddhist spiritual authorities. They said the statements made by the Dalai Lama on July 2, 2025, on the issue of “Tibetan religious freedom and recognition of reincarnations in Tibetan Buddhism” should be recognised as the “exclusive and final authority” regarding his reincarnation.

Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering reiterated that safeguarding the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, particularly the issue of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama remains a major focus. He stressed that the decision regarding the next Dalai Lama rests solely with the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Buddhist community, not with any government.

The declaration asserted that any attempt by the government of the People’s Republic of China to interfere in this sacred Tibetan religious tradition would constitute a grave violation of international norms and the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

The participants also expressed support for the democratic governance system of Tibetans in exile led by the Central Tibetan Administration and called upon governments, international organisations and civil society groups worldwide to extend formal recognition and engagement with it as the Tibetan Government-in-Exile.

Meanwhile, Penpa Tsering called for intensified global advocacy on Tibet, stressing the need to strengthen international recognition of Tibet’s historical status and expand diplomatic outreach in the coming years.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a special international conference of Tibet Support Groups at Dharamshala the Sikyong. He said the Tibetan movement must adapt its strategy to the changing global political landscape while continuing to follow the middle way approach advocated by the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso.

He reiterated that the middle way approach seeks “genuine autonomy for Tibet” within China rather than outright independence, but emphasised that the international community must acknowledge historical facts about Tibet. “Tibet was historically an independent nation and is currently under occupation, and recognising these realities would strengthen the Tibetan cause globally,” he said.