Shiromani Akali Dal expels Jagir Kaur for contesting SGPC president election

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday expelled its suspended leader Bibi Jagir Kaur, a prominent woman face of the SAD, for anti-party activities after she remained adamant on contesting against party candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president election on November 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: SGPC president election: In-house TV channel for Gurbani telecast on Jagir Kaur’s agenda

A former Akali minister, Bibi Jagir Kaur, 68, was the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief in 1999, 2004 and 2020.

She even released her manifesto for the election to the apex gurdwara body’s top post at a press conference in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Was summoned to explain her point of view

She was placed under suspension from the SAD last Wednesday after she dug in her heels for contesting the election against the party’s wishes. The SAD had earlier issued a two-day ultimatum to her to stop anti-party activities, failing which, it said, strict disciplinary action would be taken against her. But she did not reply to the show-cause notice despite the party giving her two opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SAD’s disciplinary committee on Sunday granted an extension to Bibi Jagir Kaur for replying to the notice in-person by Monday noon.

In a statement, SAD disciplinary committee head Sikander Singh Maluka extended an invitation to her to explain her point of view. “This is being done so that a personal hearing can be given to Bibiji,” he said.

Defiant Bibi asks who complained against her

During Sunday’s press conference, Bibi Jagir Kaur termed her suspension by the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party unconstitutional and released her manifesto for the SGPC presidential poll, promising that the committee will have its own TV channel if she is elected.

“What is my fault? According to which clause of the party’s constitution have I been suspended,” she said, replying to a question and asked, “Who complained against me”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also questioned the constitution of the disciplinary committee when the party’s organisational structure had been dissolved.

Once Badal loyalist turns rebel

The SAD on Friday announced incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami as its candidate for the post of SGPC president.

Its move came after Bibi Jagir Kaur refused to reconsider her decision to contest the poll. The SAD decision to announce its candidate was also a marked departure from the practice of declaring its nominee on the day of polling.

The party had earlier slammed National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura for allegedly seeking support for Bibi Jagir Kaur’s candidature for the poll and trying to break the SGPC.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, once a loyalist of the Badal family, had been pressing to be the party’s nominee for the SGPC presidential poll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON