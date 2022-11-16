Shiv Sena leader booked for hate speech in Gurdaspur

Police on Wednesday booked Shiv Sena’s Gurdaspur president Harvinder Singh alias Sony for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The case against Sony was registered after various leaders and workers protested outside the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurdaspur’s office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony, who has a security cover provided by the state government, had allegedly threatened to ‘attack’ the Golden Temple. Later on, Sony had apologised for his statement.

However, there had been a strong resentment among various Sikh organisations against Sony. Some members of the organisations had also been protesting in Gurdaspur against the police demanding Sony’s arrest.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Lovepreet Singh of Tibri village in Gurdaspur. He said Sunny had termed Sikhs ‘terrorists’ and threatened to ‘attack’ Golden Temple. The case was registered under Sections 295-A (insulting religious beliefs), 504 (provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at City Gurdaspur police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Tuesday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had written to Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, demanding strict legal action against those making provocative and hate speeches against Sikhs. The letter was written by SGPC secretary Partap Singh, which was handed over to Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal. Partap Singh said that a video of Harvinder Sony from Gurdaspur calling Sikhs as terrorists and threatening to attack Sri Darbar Sahib had gone viral on social media. “Due to this provocative statement about Sri Darbar Sahib, the central Sikh shrine, there is a lot of resentment among the community members,” said Partap Singh.