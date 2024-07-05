Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar attacked in Ludhiana, condition serious

A week after his security cover was reduced, Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar, alias Gora, 58, was attacked by four unidentified men in nihang attire outside the Ludhiana civil hospital on Friday afternoon. An injured Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar after he was attacked with swords at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Police said the four accused attacked Thapar with swords and fled. His sole gunman did not put up a fight to protect him or make an attempt to chase the attackers.

The attack took place just as Thapar steppte out of the office of Samvedna Trust near the civil hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust’s founder-president, Ravinder Arora, the police said. The four accused were waiting outside with swords and struck him on the head.

Eyewitnesses took the seriously injured leader to the civil hospital from where was referred to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

After the incident, Shiv Sena leaders gathered at the civil hospital and raised slogans against the Punjab government and the police.

Sumit Arora, the youth wing president of the Shiv Sena Punjab, said Thapar had security cover of at least three gunmen but the police withdrew his security cover a week ago. Later, a gunman was returned to him. Arora alleged that the gunman used to remain absent from duty and remained a mute spectator, allowing the accused to flee with ease.

Police have initiated investigation and a search is on for the accused.

Samvedna Trust is a local NGO that provides free ambulance service to patients and vehicles to carry bodies for cremation. Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons.