SHO among 3 arrested for taking bribe in Karnal

A Station House Officer (SHO), an assistant sub-inspector and clerk of the revenue department were arrested by the Karnal wing of the state vigilance bureau in two different raids on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe. As per the information, the bureau has arrested sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who was posted as Kunjpura SHO, and ASI Rakesh Kumar for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹80,000 from the complainant to cancel an FIR registered against him. While in another case, Satbir Singh, a chakbandi clerk of the revenue department, Karnal, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.

Other short stories

Autopsy of four of family found dead in Rohtak conducted

Rohtak A day after a couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Rohtak, the police on Wednesday registered a case of murder on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased woman. The police conducted the post-mortem examination of the registered medical practitioner, his wife and their two children at the PGIMS here and later handed over their bodies to their family members. The deceased family hailed from a Jind village and were staying in a rented accommodation in Rohtak.

Khattar seeks stamp on Lord Parshuram

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written a letter to Union minister of communications Ashwini Vaishnaw to issue appropriate directions to the department of posts to consider issuing a special commemorative postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram, an official spokesperson said.

