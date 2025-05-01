SHO, ASI suspended for ‘torturing peddlers’

A station house officer (SHO) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) have been placed under suspension for allegedly torturing three drug peddling accused and forcing them to take up unnatural sex activities in the Mehatpur police station. Kin protest at police station, say youths forced to take up unnatural sex in custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The action was taken on the directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk after the families of the youths, including a minor, staged a protest outside the police station while blaming SHO Lakhbir Singh, ASI Dharminder Singh and other police personnel for the “torture”.

The Mehatpur police had arrested two youths and detained the minor after some poppy husk was seized from them on April 27. The minor was released on the same day while a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the two.

According to the protesters, the minor told them that the cops meted out inhuman treatment to them and forced them to take up unnatural sex activities. The protesters said they narrated the whole incident to senior officials.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar said such indiscipline won’t be tolerated and the concerned police personnel were immediately place under suspension on the basis of the complaint. “An inquiry has been initiated. Further action will be taken accordingly,” he added.