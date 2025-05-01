Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SHO, ASI suspended for ‘torturing peddlers’

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 01, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The action was taken on the directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk after the families of the youths, including a minor, staged a protest outside the police station while blaming SHO Lakhbir Singh, ASI Dharminder Singh and other police personnel for the “torture”.

A station house officer (SHO) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) have been placed under suspension for allegedly torturing three drug peddling accused and forcing them to take up unnatural sex activities in the Mehatpur police station.

Kin protest at police station, say youths forced to take up unnatural sex in custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kin protest at police station, say youths forced to take up unnatural sex in custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The action was taken on the directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk after the families of the youths, including a minor, staged a protest outside the police station while blaming SHO Lakhbir Singh, ASI Dharminder Singh and other police personnel for the “torture”.

The Mehatpur police had arrested two youths and detained the minor after some poppy husk was seized from them on April 27. The minor was released on the same day while a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the two.

According to the protesters, the minor told them that the cops meted out inhuman treatment to them and forced them to take up unnatural sex activities. The protesters said they narrated the whole incident to senior officials.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar said such indiscipline won’t be tolerated and the concerned police personnel were immediately place under suspension on the basis of the complaint. “An inquiry has been initiated. Further action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SHO, ASI suspended for ‘torturing peddlers’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On