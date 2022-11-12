SHO held for graft in Ferozepur

A station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Ferozepur had been nabbed by vigilance bureau for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000, in Ferozepur on Saturday. Giving details, Gurmeet Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur range said that Gagandeep Singh of village Kasu Beg, Ferozepur district filed a complaint against Rupinder Singh, SHO Kulgari police station, on the chief minister anti-corruption helpline.

“During the investigation of this complaint and the material evidence, it was found that a police case had been registered against Major Singh and his son Nishan Singh in police station Kulgarhi. This case was being investigated by the accused SHO and demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 from the complainant to help the duo in this case. The complainant further alleged that the accused SHO has demanded ₹80,000 two times and out of which he has already taken ₹70,000 for helping the father and his son and not nominating them in a police case,” said SSP. “During the probe the allegations were found to be true and a corruption case has been registered against the said police personal at the VB police station, Ferozepur under the Prevention of Corruption Act and while accused had been apprehended. Meanwhile further investigation was under progress.

It may here be said that accused SHO few days ago triggered controversy when he reportedly manhandled a woman over a clash over installing a banner of a ruling party MLA and the video of the incident became viral on social media.

It’s the second incident in two days when an SHO had been apprehended for the charges of graft by Ferozepur vigilance bureau as earlier SHO of women cell, Fazilka was held for graft of ₹10,000 on Thursday.