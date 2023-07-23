Ludhiana: Infant falls to death during parents’ fight

In a shocking incident, an 11-month-old infant girl lost her life during a scuffle between her parents in Shankar Colony in Bhamian Khurd, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday when the infant’s father, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to forcibly take the girl from her mother’s lap. In the midst of the struggle, the baby fell on the floor and died, police said.

Instead of informing the police, the parents buried the dead body in cremation ground in the area. The matter came to the fore after neighbours informed the police on Saturday.

The police dug up the body of the infant for postmortem. The Jamalpur police station lodged a case against the father, charging him with causing death due to negligence.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that she was on patrol duty in Bhamian Kalan when locals told her about the incident. The locals told her that an infant had died in a scuffle between her parents. Instead of informing the police, the parents have performed last rites of the victim.

“When we initiated an investigation, we found that the infant’s father, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, had indulged in a spat with his wife. He tried to snatch his 11-month-old daughter from his wife’s lap. Tragically, during this altercation, the infant slipped from their hands and died,” said the sub-inspector.

Sub-inspector Kaur said that the primary cause of the infant’s death was determined to be the result of her father’s negligence. An FIR has been registered against Ram Naresh under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC. The couple also has a three-year-old son. The body of the infant has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

