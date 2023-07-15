Punjab crime: 2-month-old raped in Ludhiana village, paternal relative booked

In a shocking incident, a two-month-old infant is hospitalised in a serious condition after her paternal relative raped her at a village 30km from Ludhiana, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered after the parents of the child informed the police on Friday.

Punjab Police sub inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the first information report has been registered a Sudhar police station under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In her statement, the victim’s mother said the accused stays near her house and was a frequent visitor to their place. On July 8, he took the infant to another room on the pretext of playing with her. On hearing her daughter’s cries, the mother rushed to the room and was horrified to witness the accused sexually assaulting her infant.

The accused threatened the victim’s mother with dire consequences if reported the incident.

Distressed and fearing for her daughter’s life, the mother initially refrained from disclosing the incident to her husband. However, when the child’s health deteriorated and required hospitalisation, she told her husband about the incident. The couple lodged a complaint with the police.

