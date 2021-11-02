Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shooting outside nightclub: Chandigarh Police reach Ferozepur to arrest suspects
chandigarh news

Shooting outside nightclub: Chandigarh Police reach Ferozepur to arrest suspects

Chandigarh Police have been able to identify the duo on basis of the registration number of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the group fled after firing three shots in Sector 26
The car in which the accused fled after the shooting in Chandigarh.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three police teams have been dispatched to Ferozepur in Punjab to trace and arrest two of the four men who opened fire outside a nightclub in Sector 26 past Saturday midnight.

Police have been able to identify the duo on basis of the registration number of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the group fled after firing three shots following a drunken brawl over wrong parking. One of the bullets had grazed past the knee of an Ambala man, which led to the registration of an attempt to murder case.

While police have not revealed the names of the suspects, sources said they traced the number of the car, which was registered in Chandigarh, to a house in Sector 33. It had been sold further to the suspects, who hail from Ferozepur, said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

Teams of the operation cell, crime branch and the Sector 26 police station have been dispatched to arrest the suspects.

RELATED STORIES

After nightclubs shut down around Saturday midnight, two groups of revellers who had come on a Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Alto cars started arguing with each other over wrong parking.

In the meantime, another man who was visiting a nightclub was going towards his vehicle when he stopped and took support against the i20 to tie his shoelace. This provoked the suspects and they fired at him before fleeing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP