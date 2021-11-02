Shooting outside nightclub: Chandigarh Police reach Ferozepur to arrest suspects

Three police teams have been dispatched to Ferozepur in Punjab to trace and arrest two of the four men who opened fire outside a nightclub in Sector 26 past Saturday midnight.

Police have been able to identify the duo on basis of the registration number of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the group fled after firing three shots following a drunken brawl over wrong parking. One of the bullets had grazed past the knee of an Ambala man, which led to the registration of an attempt to murder case.

While police have not revealed the names of the suspects, sources said they traced the number of the car, which was registered in Chandigarh, to a house in Sector 33. It had been sold further to the suspects, who hail from Ferozepur, said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

Teams of the operation cell, crime branch and the Sector 26 police station have been dispatched to arrest the suspects.

After nightclubs shut down around Saturday midnight, two groups of revellers who had come on a Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Alto cars started arguing with each other over wrong parking.

In the meantime, another man who was visiting a nightclub was going towards his vehicle when he stopped and took support against the i20 to tie his shoelace. This provoked the suspects and they fired at him before fleeing.