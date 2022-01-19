Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shopkeeper kidnapped for not paying extortion money in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Shopkeeper kidnapped for not paying extortion money in Ludhiana

The complainant, Sanjay Upadhaya, 57, of Ludhiana said on January 17 the accused showed up at his shop, which he runs from his home, around 4pm and demanded extortion money from him.
Four people allegedly kidnapped a Ludhiana -based shopkeeper for not paying extortion money, and only let him go after his son transferred 10,000 into their Paytm account. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four people allegedly kidnapped a Giaspura-based shopkeeper for not paying extortion money, and only let him go after his son transferred 10,000 into their Paytm account.

The complainant, Sanjay Upadhaya, 57, of Maha Laxmi Nagar said on January 17 the accused showed up at his shop, which he runs from his home, around 4pm and demanded extortion money from him. However, when he refused, the accused forced him into their car, and took him to a vacant plot near Shimlapuri where they assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons

Later, the accused called his son and asked him to deposit 10,000 into their Paytm account, after which they dropped him near the vegetable market in Prem Nagar, and fled.

Old rivalry at play: Cops

Sub-Inspector Sewa Singh, Sahnewal station house officer, said the accused had an old rivalry with the victim. “A few days ago, the complainant’s son had damaged the windshield of the accused’s car.

A case has been registered under Sections 384 (extortion), 364 (abduction), 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against four unidentified accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

