Short documentary on Basant Panchami released at PAU campus in Ludhiana

Central University of Punjab chancellor Padma Bhushan SS Johl Saturday announced release “Basant Rut Da Agman” (Beginning of Basant), a short documentary film based on festival of basant panchami by Punjab Infotech chairman and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Johl said the film highlights the relevance of vibrant mustard flowers with the onset of the basant festival, adding that Harpreet Sandhu, who has a passion for capturing nature through his lens, has managed to capture the beauty of PAU’s mustard fields.

Sandhu, meanwhile, said he aimed to highlight the spirit of the basant festival through his documentary.