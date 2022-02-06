Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Short documentary on Basant Panchami released at PAU campus in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Short documentary on Basant Panchami released at PAU campus in Ludhiana

Central University of Punjab chancellor SS Johl and filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu announced the release of the latter’s short documentary on Basant Panchami at PAU campus in Ludhiana; the filmmaker said he aimed to highlight the spirit of the festival through his work
Central University of Punjab chancellor SS Johl and filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu announced the release of the latter’s short documentary on Basant Panchami at PAU campus in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Central University of Punjab chancellor Padma Bhushan SS Johl Saturday announced release “Basant Rut Da Agman” (Beginning of Basant), a short documentary film based on festival of basant panchami by Punjab Infotech chairman and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Johl said the film highlights the relevance of vibrant mustard flowers with the onset of the basant festival, adding that Harpreet Sandhu, who has a passion for capturing nature through his lens, has managed to capture the beauty of PAU’s mustard fields.

Sandhu, meanwhile, said he aimed to highlight the spirit of the basant festival through his documentary.

