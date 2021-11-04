Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shortage of DAP, equipment: Farmers gherao Punjab agriculture minister’s residence

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ugarahan) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of agriculture minister Randeep Singh in Nabha against shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser and urea and the failure of state government on providing farm equipment on subsidised rates
Farmers staging a protest outside the residence of agriculture minister Randeep Singh in Nabha.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

State secretary of the union Jagtar Singh said farmers from four districts, including Patiala, Barnala, Sangrur and Malerkotla, gathered at Nabha to demonstrate against agriculture minister.

“The minister is making false claims of providing farm equipment before the upcoming rabi season,” he said.

He added that as many as 62,265 farmers applied for nearly 1.7 lakh equipment, of which the government has approved 10,297 applications and provided only 10,091 farm tools on subsidised rates.

“The farmers get 80% subsidy on agricultural equipment. The Centre has sanctioned 306 crore as subsidy but the state government has spent only 106 crore so far,” he said.

