Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits' end
chandigarh news

Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end

Published on May 24, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors.

For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.

Applicants queuing up in the heat to buy stamp papers of the 50, 100 and 1,000 denominations have had to return empty handed since mid-April, further pushing back the processing of their applications.

Hundreds of applicants visit the administrative offices in the three sub-divisions daily for birth and death certificates, land registration, rent agreements, marriage registration, water, power and gas connections and lease documents, among others – all of which require low-denomination stamp papers for affidavits.

The Treasury Office in Kharar supplies stamp papers to Kharar and Mohali, while the Dera Bassi sub-division has its own treasury.

“Earlier the stamp papers were sourced through manual applications, but now the state government has made the supply process completely online. Due to some glitch in the software, the supply had been hit, but it’s sorted out now. We have applied for the stamp papers online and will get them by May 25 for further distribution,” said Gurmeet Kaur, treasury officer, Kharar.

District revenue officer Gurdev Singh Dham said they were familiar with the shortage and had written about it to the state government.

A stamp vendor at the Mohali District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, said, “Tempers fly when people are unable to get the required stamp papers, but we are helpless as there’s no supply from the back end. However, officials concerned have assured that supply will resume before May end.”

Former president of Mohali Property Consultants Association, Shalindar Anand said, “Mohali is a hub of real estate activities, yet consumers are struggling to get low-denomination stamp papers to proceed with any kind of agreement. This reflects the state government’s lackadaisical attitude.”

