Shorter route to airport: Purohit okays land acquisition via negotiations

Two months after giving his in-principle approval for acquisition of 39 acres in Chandigarh for construction of a shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday gave the go-ahead to complete the process through UT’s negotiation policy.

A total of 51 acres needs to be acquired for the project of which 39.6 acres fall in Chandigarh and the remaining 12 acres in Punjab’s Jagatpura and Khandala villages. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Notified by the administration in 2018, the policy is aimed at completing land acquisition in a speedy manner while offering perks as an incentive, apart from the compensation.

Compensation for the land acquired will be on par with that provided under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The perks include waiver of stamp duty and registration fees on purchase of any land/building in Chandigarh using the compensation amount within two years from the date of payment.

Further, the land acquired under this policy will be registered in the name of the administrative department concerned, and no stamp duty, registration charges and cesses will be levied, the release stated.

As per a press release, through acquisition, a total of 34.61 acres will be acquired in Chandigarh. This includes 11.88 acres in Burail and 22.73 acres in Char Taraf Burail.

Further, 3.76 acres of defence land in these revenue estates will be transferred by the Union ministry of defence. ​​

New road to cut travel time to five minutes

The Chandigarh administration is planning the shorter route from near Sector 48. The new road will start from the T-point intersection of Vikas Marg (coming from Sector-43 ISBT) and Purv Marg (coming from Tribune Chowk).

The current distance from this intersection to the airport is 11.5 km after traversing through Mohali. The shorter route will reduce this to around 3.5 km, thereby bringing the travel time down from 25 minutes to 5 minutes.

The shorter route being planned will be 60 metres wide, with three main carriageways, two service lanes and 2-metre-wide cycle tracks on both sides.

