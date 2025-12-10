SHOs directed to review permissions, safety compliances of nightclubs in Zirakpur

Zirakpur ACP on Tuesday, directed all SHOs to conduct a review of permissions, licences and safety compliance of nightclubs operating in their jurisdictions. Officials described the exercise as a revision of earlier instructions rather than a fresh crackdown. Earlier this week a brawl had broken out outside a nightclub in Zirakpur leading to renewed efforts to keep checks on the establishments operating late into the night. Officials described the exercise as a revision of earlier instructions rather than a fresh crackdown.

According to ACP Gazalpreet Kaur, guidelines were issued soon after she took charge, requiring all nightclubs to maintain valid licences and inform the nearest police station whenever they plan to operate late into the night. This communication, she said, allows the deployment of PCR teams to manage crowd movement and avoid law-and-order issues. “There are a few clubs that have permission to operate till 3 am, and they are already on record,” she said, adding that the SHOs have been asked to ensure that other establishments are not violating operational timings or safety norms.

The ACP also reiterated the requirement for clubs to conduct background checks of bouncers and ensure that no personnel with criminal histories are hired. She said this was part of the earlier instructions but needed reinforcement in view of increasing incidents linked to nightlife establishments in the region.

The SHOs have been told to review documents, verify staff records, and assess whether clubs are informing police about late-night events as required. Police officials said the review will help identify gaps in compliance and ensure that nightclubs follow basic safety and operational protocols.