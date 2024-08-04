Shot dead by nihangs: CM gives 1cr cheque to home guards’ kin

Jalandhar Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave cheque for ₹ 1 crore as insurance cover to the family of home guards jawan Jaspal Singh who laid down his life in the line of duty. (Photo: X)

Constable Jaspal Singh, 50, of Kapurthala’s Maniala village, who was deputed at Sultanpur Lodhi police station, was allegedly shot dead by nihangs during a clash over the control of the Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib on November 23 last year.

The CM expressed solidarity with Jaspal’s family and said the state government is committed for their welfare adding that his son has been recruited in the state police force as a constable.

He said the payment of insurance cover worth ₹1 crore has been made by the state government through HDFC Bank whereas ₹1 crore financial assistance was already given to the family.