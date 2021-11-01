Shots fired after drunken brawl outside nightclub in Chandigarh

A 26-year-old man was shot at multiple times, with one bullet grazing past his knee, in a case of mistaken identity after a brawl between two groups in the rear parking lot in Sector 26 past Saturday midnight. Police have ruled out gang violence.

The incident took place outside nightclubs on the road leading to the police station in Sector 26, and according to witnesses, police had also set up a naka near the spot.

The victim has been identified as Simranjeet Singh, an agriculturalist from Ambala, who was visiting a nightclub on Saturday night. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, after the incident. Police said he just got a minor injury and is fine as the bullet had grazed past his knee.

Meanwhile, two of the four accused have been identified and three teams have been sent to Punjab to arrest them, said senior officials.

Had kept foot on car’s side to tie shoelace

After the nightclubs shut down around midnight, two groups of revellers who had come on a Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Alto cars started arguing with each other over parking of their vehicles.

In the meantime, Singh came out of the nightclub and was going towards his vehicle when he stopped to tie his shoelace. As he placed his foot on the side of the parked i20 car, its occupants thought that he is from the other group and trying to provoke them, said an investigating official

One of the men then opened fire before the group fled in the car, which had a Chandigarh registration number. Police said both the accused and the victim were drunk, which led to the confusion and subsequent firing.

“It’s not confirmed whether two or three shots were fired. The two bullets recovered are from a 32 bore pistol. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” said superintendent of police (SP, City) Ketan Bansal.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector-26 police station.