Shots fired at Mohali brewery: Gangsters Sampat Nehra, Kali Shooter sent to 5-day police remand

The Mohali police on Friday produced gangsters Sampat Nehra and Kali Shooter, both close aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, before a local court in connection with the firing at Brew Bros Microbrewery in Sector 80 in March this year.

The gangsters, who are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, were brought here on production warrants and sent to five-day police remand for interrogation.

Earlier in August, police had arrested Ashwani Kumar, alias Sarpanch, another associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, for opening fire at the Sector-80 microbrewery as part of an extortion bid. Sampat and Kali’s involvement in the case was revealed by Manpreet Singh, another Bishnoi gang member, who was arrested last week with 11 pistols and a BMW car, said police.