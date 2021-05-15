Shots fired, cars vandalised in scuffle between two groups at Ludhiana

Shots were fired and three cars were vandalised during a fight between two groups of men near DAV Public School in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Thursday night.

Onlookers informed the police, who reached the spot and identified the men of one group as Harmanjot Singh of Rishi Nagar, Raman Bhatia of Haibowal, Eklavya Joshi, Nalin Saluja and Kapish of Raman Enclave, Varun Verma of Rishi Nagar and Sukhwinder Singh of Kochla, Sangrur, while Ravneet Singh of Police Colony and Kanu Adiya and their eight unidentified accomplices were in the other group.

ASI Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said after they received information about a scuffle near DAV School, they reached the spot and found some men injured, with sticks and bats lying around and three cars of local residents vandalised.

On questioning them, Harmanjot claimed that Ravneet had called them to the spot following an argument earlier in the evening.

When he reached there with his friends, Ravneet and his accomplices attacked them. Kanu also opened fire in the air, however they escaped unhurt.

The ASI said the men left the spot for medical examination, saying they will reach the police station in the morning for their statement, but no one turned up on Friday. As such, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against all accused.

He added that as per their verification, two of the men were sons of an assistant sub-inspector and a retired superintendent of police.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sarabha Nagar police station, said the accused had been booked for hooliganism and vandalism, and will be arrested soon.