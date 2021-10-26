Show-cause notices issued to two contractors in Ludhiana

A day after two residents had a narrow escape after their car got stuck in a crater on Haibowal road and another resident fell into an open drain in Shivaji Nagar, municipal commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal issued show-cause notices to two contractors on Monday.

The incidents took place after the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

The first notice has been served to Kabir construction company for its failure to install signboards and barricades around the internal drain in Shivaji Nagar area while the other notice has been served to contractor Suresh Kumar for irregularities in work, which caused a portion of the Haibowal main road to cave-in. Both the contractors have been given a week to submit a reply.

In the first incident, a resident of Joshi Nagar, Arun Sahni and his son had a narrow escape after their car overturned after getting stuck in the crater on Haibowal road. It has been learnt that the contractor had installed sewer lines on the road around a week ago and the road caved-in due to poor-quality work. In the second incident, a resident of New Shivaji Nagar, Sunny Talwar had a narrow escape after he, along with his two-wheeler, fell into an open drain, due to lack of barricading.

Municipal commissioner Sabharwal stated that it is clear that both contractors had failed to comply with the instructions issued by the MC at the construction sites, due to which the accidents took place. “If the contractors failed to submit a satisfactory reply within a week, strict action will be taken against them,” said Sabharwal.