Showers lash Valley; wet weather likely for 2 days, says MeT

Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing relief to the Himalayan valley reeling under soaring temperatures.

The day started with cloudy weather followed by mild rains in many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar.

The meteorological department in Srinagar said that weather was partly cloudy at most places of central and south Kashmir and cloudy in north and north-western region with possibility of light rain at scattered places.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said the wet weather conditions will continue for the next two days. “Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by occasional gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are likely at many places of Kashmir on April 20 and 21,” he added.

The weather office said that a spell of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm is also expected at many places of Jammu region in the next two days. “There is no forecast of any major rain event during this spell,” Lotus said.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 80% less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials had said earlier this month.

They said that this year, J&K received largely 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture.

Lotus said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new.

The lack of a strong weather system and deficit rainfall also led to an increase in normal temperatures this time. The day temperatures have remained 8-10 degrees above normal with Srinagar recording a highest of 28.9 degrees Celsius on April 12.

On Monday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while the northern district of Kupwara witnessed mercury climbing to 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu saw 38.8 degrees on Monday and Kathua recorded a highest of 39 degrees Celsius.