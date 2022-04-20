Showers lash Valley; wet weather likely for 2 days, says MeT
Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing relief to the Himalayan valley reeling under soaring temperatures.
The day started with cloudy weather followed by mild rains in many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar.
The meteorological department in Srinagar said that weather was partly cloudy at most places of central and south Kashmir and cloudy in north and north-western region with possibility of light rain at scattered places.
MeT director Sonam Lotus said the wet weather conditions will continue for the next two days. “Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by occasional gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are likely at many places of Kashmir on April 20 and 21,” he added.
The weather office said that a spell of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm is also expected at many places of Jammu region in the next two days. “There is no forecast of any major rain event during this spell,” Lotus said.
Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 80% less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials had said earlier this month.
They said that this year, J&K received largely 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture.
Lotus said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new.
The lack of a strong weather system and deficit rainfall also led to an increase in normal temperatures this time. The day temperatures have remained 8-10 degrees above normal with Srinagar recording a highest of 28.9 degrees Celsius on April 12.
On Monday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while the northern district of Kupwara witnessed mercury climbing to 29.2 degrees Celsius.
Jammu saw 38.8 degrees on Monday and Kathua recorded a highest of 39 degrees Celsius.
Conspiracy or not? Police lens on glass bottles from scrap shops used as arms
Officials said that one of the shops belongs to Mohammed Ansar, the Jahangirpuri resident who has been accused of picking fights with people who were part of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, according to the police’s version of the sequence of events in the FIR. He was later booked for rioting as well.
Bodies of Nepalese woman, infant found hanging in Shimla’s Ratnari
The bodies of a Nepalese woman and her nine-month-old child were found hanging at Ratnari village in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday. The woman's husband, a labourer, had found the bodies when he returned from work on Sunday. The family worked in a local apple orchard. The family is originally from Nepal and lived at an orchard in Ratnari. A team of forensic experts has also visited the spot to collect evidences.
Will explore possibilities to set up sugar mill in Indora: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government will explore possibilities of opening a sugar mill in the Indora area of Kangra, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. He was addressing a public meeting at Indora after laying foundation stones of 13 development projects worth ₹161 crore. He said that veterinary dispensary at Gheta would be upgraded as CM Aarogya Pashu Aushdhalya. MP Kishan Kapoor said that the BJP would again form government in the state.
Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh in July-August
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh between July and August this year. It would be the Dalai Lama's first tour out of Himachal in more than two years. The 86-year-old leader spent most of the time in McLeodganj since the Covid outbreak in early 2020. The Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh after a request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay monastery and former MP Thupten Tsewang, current president of Ladakh Buddhist Association.
Delhi: App-based cabs stay off roads as protest goes on for 2nd day
Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said though they ended the strike after a day as they did not want to inconvenience commuters, they warned that they will be forced to strike again if their demand for a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on retail price of CNG is not met soon.
