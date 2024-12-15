Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Shubhra Bhawan at Ban Ganga all set for inauguration

The Shubhra Bhawan, a state-of-the-art multi-utility complex at Ban Ganga with top-notch amenities to pilgrims visiting the three-peaked cave shrine, is all set to be inaugurated by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday. After participating in a Poojan ceremony, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board conducted a thorough inspection of the complex. (HT Photo)

Sinha is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine Board.

Located at Ban Ganga about half a kilometer from Darshani Deodi, the conventional route of the holy pilgrimage, Shubhra Bhawan is the latest addition to the shrine board’s ongoing efforts to enhance the comfort and convenience of devotees visiting the revered shrine.

After participating in a Poojan ceremony, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board conducted a thorough inspection of the complex.

The CEO highlighted the significance of the new facility stating that this multi-utility complex (G+2) has been envisioned as per the directions of chairman to address the evolving needs of pilgrims opting conventional route to shrine and employees posted in and around Ban Ganga.

CEO exhorted that this multi-utility complex is a testament to our commitment to providing a comfortable and secure environment that will significantly enhance the pilgrimage experience while providing them with the modern facilities.

The newly constructed facility spans 18,000 sq. ft. and has been built at a cost of ₹6.50 crore.

It offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a spacious 200-capacity waiting lounge, a mothers’ room, a centralised information and registration centre, souvenir shop, refreshment kiosks, bank and water ATMs and 18 modern residential quarters for the staff.

The complex also features a disaster management store and will be equipped with security systems, including CCTV cameras, access control and fire alarm systems ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims and staff.