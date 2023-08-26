Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board gets award for tech-driven services

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been conferred with national e-governance gold award by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances.

Union minister Jitendra Singh presenting the award to shrine board CEO Anshul Garg. (HT Photo)

The award was given in recognition of the significant strides made by the shrine board in the category, “Application of emerging technologies for providing citizen-centric services” at Indore.

Union minister Jitendra Singh presented the award to Anshul Garg, chief executive officer of the board at a two-day conference.

The award includes a cash prize of ₹10 lakh along with a trophy and citation.

Garg thanked the department of administrative reforms for recognising the initiatives of the board in empowering the pilgrims.

“This honour will encourage the board’s team to work harder to deliver high-quality services in easily accessible, efficient and user-friendly manner to the pilgrims,” he said.

The initiatives taken by the board include RFID yatra access cards to pilgrims and real-time tracking with the dedicated RF network and over 700 CCTV cameras. This helps in tracking lost pilgrims and restricting the Amarnath Yatra flow according to the holding capacity of defined zones.

The board has integrated digital payments in the various sale units by installing of self- serve kiosk machines, QR codes, EDC machines, UPI payments and on-boarding to popular digital platforms for donations and sale.

The digitalisation of the front-end services of helicopter, battery car bookings by Shrine Board has facilitated the pilgrims and improved administrative efficiencies through digital records and real time reporting.