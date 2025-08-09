Shrine Board reviews operational preparedness ahead of I-Day celebrations at Katra

In anticipation of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations and to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees to the holy Shrine, a joint review meeting was held on Friday at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra. In anticipation of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations and to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees to the holy Shrine, a joint review meeting was held on Friday at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra. (HT File)

It was decided that the main Independence Day function will be organized at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra.

On the occasion, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB shall unfurl the National Flag and inspect the contingents comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Shrine Security, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and school children. A colourful cultural programme by school children will also mark the occasion.

Reiterating the directions of the LG Manoj Sinha, the additional CEO stressed the importance of fortifying security arrangements in the Shrine area ahead of the celebrations. He called for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to establish a robust and responsive security framework in line with the requirement of the event.

He directed security agencies to strictly enforce the RFID card system, permitting only pilgrims with valid cards to proceed for the yatra. To ensure compliance, he suggested deploying additional personnel, making regular public announcements for pilgrim guidance and conducting joint patrolling by all security agencies.

Further, the deployment of additional security personnel for area domination and the integration of advanced technologies including the Integrated Command and Control Centre, were discussed to strengthen monitoring of the Shrine and surrounding areas.

The Superintendent of Police, Katra and the Commandant, CRPF, assured foolproof security arrangements, presenting a detailed grid for implementation. This will include the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and a multi-tier security setup comprising Police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces.