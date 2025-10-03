Shrine board to repair govt schools damaged in rains in Reasi

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has launched a comprehensive initiative to repair and renovate government schools damaged in recent rains and landslides in Reasi district. These schools faced extensive damage to classrooms, boundary walls, and sanitation facilities following heavy rains and subsequent landslides. (HT file)

The shrine board, acting on the directives of its chairman, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, has prioritised the urgent restoration of the affected government schools, said an official spokesperson.

The schools identified for immediate intervention are located in Katra and its adjoining areas, including Purana Daroor, Chumbra, Kakryal, Bratisala, Bagha, Panthal, Sarhi, Sirla, Hansali, Chack Bhagta, Manoon, Chamba, Dadura, Doomar, Gabber, Kanika, Kanyala, Dhanoo, Geeta Nagar, and Chanjute.

These schools faced extensive damage to classrooms, boundary walls, and sanitation facilities following heavy rains and subsequent landslides.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, chief executive officer, SMVDSB has directed the officials concerned to prioritise the restoration of affected schools and ensure timely completion of the works. He emphasised that the initiative must be executed with urgency so that children in these areas can resume their education without further disruption. The restoration work will be carried out in a phased manner over the coming months, with immediate attention on the most severely damaged schools.