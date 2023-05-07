Terror-funding case: Pak-based Hizbul terrorist given 30 days to appear for trial in Doda

Tightening the noose around local terrorists operating from Pakistan, the state investigation agency (SIA) has executed proclamation proceedings against a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district of J&K.

Tightening the noose around local terrorists operating from Pakistan, the state investigation agency (SIA) has executed proclamation proceedings against a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district of J&K. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb of Bhaderwah town, who is presently based in Pakistan, has been given 30 days to appear before the court to face trial in a terror-funding case, failing which his property will be attached, an official said.

Khateeb is wanted by the SIA in a terror-funding case of last year, also involving former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh who is presently lodged in central jail in Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

On September 24, the SIA had filed a chargesheet against three persons, including Singh, in the court of third additional session judge, Jammu. Three supplementary chargesheets were subsequently filed against nine more accused.

Of the total accused, nine are facing trial while three, including Khateeb, are absconding.The SIA said the former minister was allegedly in contact with Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Executing the proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the CrPC against Khateeb, the SIA affixed posters of the absconding accused at his residence at Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah and other conspicuous places.

“Khateeb has been granted a period of 30 days by the court in its proclamation order to appear before it to face trial. If the accused fails to appear before the court within the period of 30 days, proceedings under Section 83 CrPC will be launched against him and his property will be attached,” an official said.

He said the proceedings were conducted in presence of respectable persons of the vicinity where Khateeb’s family is putting up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON