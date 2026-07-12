SIA Kashmir secures Interpol Red Corner notice against Hizbul terrorist

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Kashmir on Saturday said that it has secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist in connection with the 2013 Tarzoo (Hygam) terror attack case.

Officials said that Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, a resident of Kraltang, Sopore, has been an active member and commander of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen since 2010. (HT Photo for representation)

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“In a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts, the agency secured the Red Corner Notice (RCN) against HM member Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, alias Fayaz alias Sajad. The notice will facilitate international law enforcement agencies in locating, detaining, and initiating legal proceedings for the extradition of the accused to India to face trial,” an SIA spokesperson said.

Officials said that the case pertains to an ambush on 26 April 2013 at Peer Mohalla, Hygam, Sopore, where terrorists armed with automatic weapons attacked a police party, resulting in the killing of four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in one of the most deadly strikes against security forces during that period.

The case was initially registered at Tarzoo police station, and it was transferred to SIA Kashmir in 2024. “Following an extensive investigation involving meticulous collection and analysis of evidence, examination of witnesses, and reconstruction of the conspiracy, SIA Kashmir added more offences and filed a chargesheet before the competent trial court in July 2024 against six accused persons,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the course of investigation and subsequent operations, two accused-Tariq Ahmad Mir of Kalamabad, Handwara and Qayoom Najar of Batapora, Sopore-were killed in encounters with security forces, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the course of investigation and subsequent operations, two accused-Tariq Ahmad Mir of Kalamabad, Handwara and Qayoom Najar of Batapora, Sopore-were killed in encounters with security forces, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Javid Ahmad Mattoo of Sopore, Rouf Najar of Sopore, and Ahmadullah Malla of Dalal Mohalla, Srinagar have been arrested and are facing trial,” the spokesperson said. “The sixth and the main accused, Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, is absconding and is believed to have exfiltrated to Pakistan,” the agency said.

Officials said that Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, a resident of Kraltang, Sopore, has been an active member and commander of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen since 2010. “Owing to his sustained involvement in terrorist activities, he was notified as a Designated Individual Terrorist by the government of India in October, 2022,” the spokesperson said.

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The investigation conducted by SIA Kashmir conclusively established Kandoo’s active and main role in the Hygam terrorist attack and uncovered his involvement in a wider network of terrorist activities.

“Besides the present case, he is wanted in at least ten more terror-related cases involving terrorist attacks, targeted killings resulting in the deaths of more than 15 persons, arms and ammunition smuggling, and narco-terror financing. Despite sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies, he had continued to evade arrest,” the spokesperson said.