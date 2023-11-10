close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIA raids 10 location in 3 J&K districts

SIA raids 10 location in 3 J&K districts

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 11, 2023 05:40 AM IST

A total of 10 locations were raided across the districts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, officials said

The state investigation agency on Friday conducted raids in three districts in a terror-funding case involving laundering of 85 crore through covert channels, officials said.

On Wednesday, SIA sleuths had raided 22 locations in Kashmir and Delhi, including the houses and offices of businessmen and a police officer (HT File Photo)
On Wednesday, SIA sleuths had raided 22 locations in Kashmir and Delhi, including the houses and offices of businessmen and a police officer (HT File Photo)

A total of 10 locations were raided across Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, they added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“In continuation to searches conducted on November 8, the SIA, Kashmir, conducted searches at multiple locations, including in two locations in Srinagar, one in Anantnag and seven in Pulwama,” the SIA said.

On Wednesday, SIA sleuths had raided 22 locations in Kashmir and Delhi, including the houses and offices of businessmen and a police officer.

According to the SIA, the searches were conducted in the early hours as part of an ongoing investigation in a case registered at SIA Kashmir police station. The cash laundered was to be used to fund terrorism and secessionism in the Union territory.

SIA said that incriminating materials, inculding gadgets and documents were seized. The spokesperson said the case related to terro-funding in which money amounting to 85 crores has been raised and laundered through covert channels which was suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionism in the UT.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out