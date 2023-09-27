SIA raids house of terror associates in Udhampur, Jammu

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids in Udhampur and Jammu districts in the house of terror associates, said officials

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids in Udhampur and Jammu districts in the house of terror associates, said officials (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, on the basis of intelligence inputs, SIA Jammu conducted simultaneous searches in four different locations on the residential premises of over ground workers and helpers of terrorists’ groups in Basantgarh tehsil of Udhampur district and Sunjuwan area of Jammu district,” said an official statement issued here.

“The inputs further revealed that the border guides and over ground workers are using different mobile apps including WhatsApp calling and passing on vital information to Pak-based terrorists and handlers as well as terrorists groups. The Pak -based handlers and terrorist groups are desperate to revive terrorist activities in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir,” it stated further.

On these inputs SIA Jammu, obtained search warrant from the court in case FIR number 2/2022 under sections.13,18,19,21,23,38,39,40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conducted searches on the residential premises of four suspects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were identified as Nazir Ahmed, Mohammad Rafiq, Altaf Hussan, residents of Basantgarh in Udhampur district and Mohammad Iqbal of Peer Bagh in Sunjuwan of Jammu district.

“During searches, electric gadgets, relevant documents etc were seized. The searches were conducted in the presence of executive magistrates and with the active participation of district police,” it added.

Earlier this morning SIA sleuths raided the house of Mohammad Iqbal, at Sunjuwan here. He was basically a resident of Khour village in Mahore tehsil of Reasi district but was living in a rented accommodation in Sunjuwan area for the past few years.

“A satellite phone was recovered from few years ago. SIA suspected him to be in touch with terror outfits in an attempt to revive terrorism in Reasi,” said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIA team questioned Mohammad Iqbal for over an hour and seized a cell phone, two SIM cards and some documents from him before leaving.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON