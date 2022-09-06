Sibling of three militant brothers killed in Shopian

Srinagar The dead body of a man, a sibling of three brothers involved in militancy, including one belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and presently in Pakistan, was found with a bullet injury in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

They said that the body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, a cook by profession and resident of Hanjan, Rajpura in Pulwama district was found in an orchard in the neighbouring Shopian district.

Kashmir police in a series of tweets said that the body was in a suspicious condition with a bullet injury. It said that the deceased’s three brothers were associated with militancy.

“Deceased’s one brother (Ashiq Nengroo) is an active terrorist of JeM terror outfit and presently in #Pakistan, 2nd brother (terrorist Abbas Negroo) was killed in an encounter in 2014 & 3rd brother (Reyaz Negroo) is presently lodged in a prison in a terror attack case,” the police said.

Quoting additional director general of police, Vijay Kumar, the police claimed that the killing was owing to rivalry between militant groups.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that killing was due to group rivalry between terrorist groups. Investigation of the case was ongoing and those involved in the crime will be identified soon and dealt with strictly under the law,” the ADGP said.

A police official of Shopian said that the body was spotted by locals who informed the police.

“We received the information about the body. A police party was sent who recovered the dead body which was then sent for medical-legal formalities,” he said.

Giving details of his abduction, a police spokesman said that their preliminary investigation revealed that yesterday evening the deceased along with two more associates, including an elderly man were returning from their work in an auto from a function in the Chraripora area of Budgam.

The terrorists intercepted the said auto and forcibly abducted all four persons. The elderly man was released after travelling a distance of 2km (approx) followed by the release of the other two near Kellar, however, the deceased Manzoor Ahmad was taken along by the abductors. Today, his bullet-riddled body was recovered in the orchards of village Narpora Shopian, the spokesperson said.