Chandigarh: Juvenile among two held for stabbing cousin

Police have arrested two siblings, including a juvenile, for stabbing their cousin following an altercation during a birthday party of the victim’s sister at their house in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, around Monday midnight.

After the victim raised the alarm, his family informed the police following which he was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where he underwent treatment.

The accused have been identified as Rinku, 27, and his 16-year-old brother.

The victim, Vijay, 21, in his complaint, said his family stayed on the second floor while his uncle’s family lived on the first floor of their house.

“We were celebrating my sister’s birthday with our joint family, where I had an argument with my younger cousin around 12.10 am on Monday. We both went to our rooms, but after some time, my cousin called me to his room. When I entered his room, he and Rinku started beating me and attacked me with a knife. I ducked the first assault but it injured the upper portion of my left eye. My minor cousin then stabbed me in the back before they both fled from the spot after threatening me,” the victim said.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.

