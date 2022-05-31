Siddhanth Jain emerges overall champion in Chandigarh Golf Club’s medal round

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Siddhanth Jain emerged as the overall best gross winner with a score of 73 during the monthly medal round organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club that saw the participation of 25 golfers
The winners and the runners-up were awarded during Chandigarh Golf Club’s club night. (HT Photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The winners and the runners-up were awarded during the club night held on Sunday. Club president HS Chahal dedicated the event to former Indian military officer General Prem Nath Hoon and highlighted his contribution towards the club. Club vice-president GS Kochhar lauded the winners and the runners-up.

Playing in the handicap 0-6 event, Simarinder Singh grabbed top honours with 40 points, while Rakesh Jolly came second with 38 points. In the handicap 7-10 event, Bhavkaran Singh topped with 42 points, while Amandeep Bhaika came second with 41 points. SDS Bath emerged as champion in the 11-14 handicap event, with Suneet Sehgal taking home the runners-up trophy with 43 points.

Vinod Chaudhary logged 44 points to take top spot in the handicap 15-18 event, leaving Colonel Manbir Hundal in second with 44 points to his credit. In the handicap 19-24 event, AS Gill was the champion with 42 points and Ajay Chandok was second with 42 points.

Playing in the above 75 years (9 holes) event, HS Nanda came first with 23 points while SS Gill finished at the second spot scoring 21 points.

