Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidelights: Sidhu’s installation as PPCC chief
chandigarh news

Sidelights: Sidhu’s installation as PPCC chief

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber

PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Congress supporters at the Punjab Congress Bhawan during Navjot Singh Sidhu’s installation as PPCC president on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

VIPs’ struggle for entry

Senior Congress leaders, including outgoing president Sunil Jakhar, cabinet ministers Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, former minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and a number of MLAs, were badly stuck among the crowd of party workers at the gate of the Congress Bhawan. They had to persuade cops on duty to clear way. Some MLAs even argued with the police personnel.

Rawat’s ‘balancing’ act

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Congress’ Punjab affairs Harish Rawat referred 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh as “buddha sher” with the heart of a king and termed Sidhu as a dynamic leader.

Covid protocols go for a toss

Among the hundreds of party workers and leaders at the Congress Bhawan, only a few wore masks. Maintaining social distancing was near impossible. The chief minister was seen wearing a mask which he lowered during his speech.

Taking the higher seats!

As the crowd jostled with each other for seats and many from the back couldn’t see the leaders on the dais, some Congress workers climbed the trees at the Congress Bhawan courtyard for a better and uninterrupted view.

Sidhu ‘the scarecrow’

“I will act as a 6-foot-4-inch scarecrow for the anti-Punjab elements,” said Sidhu while addressing the party workers, inviting cheers from the crowd. Much to their amusement, he also sang a parody, “Chat te tota behan nahi dena, Badal, Majithia rehen nahi dena”, leading to another round of cheering.

