Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu calls Capt architect of 3 farm laws, ex-CM hits back
chandigarh news

Sidhu calls Capt architect of 3 farm laws, ex-CM hits back

Sidhu took the dig two days after Capt Amarinder announced his plans to set up a political party and have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP if the issue regarding three farm laws is resolved
Responding to Navjot Sidhu’s remarks, Capt Amarinder called him a fraud and cheat for trying to pass off an old crop diversification initiative as being linked with the farm laws. (PTI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, calling him the “architect” of the three central farm laws.

Sidhu took the dig two days after Capt Amarinder announced his plans to set up a political party and have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP if the farmers’ issue was resolved.

“The Architect of 3 Black Laws… Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani… Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefitting 1-2 Big Corporates!! (sic)” the PPCC chief tweeted with an old video clip of Capt Amarinder as the chief minister talking about inviting private companies to the state.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for the past 10 months against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Responding to Sidhu’s remarks, Capt Amarinder called him a fraud and cheat for trying to pass off an old diversification initiative as being linked with the farm laws. “What a fraud and cheat you are @sherryontopp! You’re trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with #FarmLaws, against which I’m still fighting and with which I’ve linked my own political future!” he was quoted as saying by his media adviser Raveen Thukral in a series of tweets.

RELATED STORIES

The former CM said that Sidhu was clueless about Punjab and its farmers’ interests and clearly did not understand diversification, adding,“…yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!” He also questioned the timing of the Punjab Congress chief’s tweet as the Punjab government is going all out to promote its ‘Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit’, asking him if he was opposed to that (summit) too. The investors’ meet is scheduled to be held in Ludhiana next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi lauds Khattar’s ‘innovative governance’

Tosham MLA accuses Haryana govt of not conducting ‘special girdawari’

Saints played significant role in preserving India’s culture, values: Lok Sabha speaker

SKM demands probe by SC judge in Singhu lynching incident
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP