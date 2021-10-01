Sidhu, Channi buy peace, agree on panel for better coordination

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was upset over senior appointments made by the new government and resigned from his post two days ago, on Thursday agreed on constitution of a coordination panel for prior consultation on all major policy matters and decisions of the state government.

Channi and Sidhu, who has been demanding removal of APS Deol and IPS Sahota from the post of AG and DGP, respectively, hashed out the agreement at a two-hour meeting held here to resolve the crisis created in the state Congress by the latter’s abrupt resignation. The committee is likely to be headed by a central leader – Harish Chaudhary, in all probability — with the chief minister and Punjab Congress president as its members for better coordination between the party and the state government, two persons familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

A senior party leader does not see much advantage in setting up the coordination committee at this stage with hardly any time left for elections. “It will not serve any purpose other than putting balm on someone’s ego and making the decision-making process more cumbersome. In January 2020 also, the AICC set up a coordination committee under the then general secretary but it did not conduct even a single meeting,” he added. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat is also planning to come to Chandigarh to talk to the warring factions. “After the constitution of the new government, I thought my job was done but then this new situation developed. Things will be okay soon. It is just a matter for 5 to 7 days,” he told reporters.

The announcement of the panel and other decisions agreed upon in the meeting will come from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the next 24 hours, the person quoted above said. “As for the two appointments, it has been decided that a panel of IPS officers will be sent to the UPSC as per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court. Till then, Sahota will continue and the new DGP will be named from among the three names received from the commission. The issue of AG’s will be decided after a discussion in the coordination panel,” he said.

Cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Raj Kumar Verka, Punjab Congress working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra and Pawan Goel, central leader Harish Chaudhary and Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Bolaria were among those present at Punjab Bhawan where the meeting took place. “Sidhu saab will carry on as the PPCC president. All issues raised by him and pending promises that are to be implemented before the elections were discussed in detail and both sides presented their views,” one of them said.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who has been upset over not having much say or being consulted in several key decisions, had announced his resignation on Twitter on Tuesday, barely 72 days after he was appointed the state unit chief, plunging the Congress into a fresh crisis in the poll-bound state. Sidhu was particularly peeved as his recommendations for the posts of AG and DGP were overlooked. The induction of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh into the cabinet also riled him.

Channi, who is battling his first major political crisis just 11 days after taking over as the chief minister, had on Wednesday invited Sidhu for a sit-down meeting to iron out differences. “Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had told him (Sidhu) that the party is supreme and the government follows its ideology,” he said at a press conference while stressing on finding a resolution through talks. The chief minister had reached out to Sidhu who defiantly posted a video message on Twitter, announcing to continue his fight and willingness to make any sacrifice.

Sidhu responded to his offer on Thursday morning and agreed to meet him in Chandigarh to resolve differences. “The chief minister has invited me for talks…will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, at 3pm today, he is welcome for any discussions,” he tweeted.

However, minutes before reaching the venue of their meeting, Sidhu again targeted Sahota over the sacrilege case probe. “DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal govt, he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave clean chit to Badals. In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home minister assured them of our support in fight for Justice (sic),” he posted on the microblogging website.

Sidhu’s public criticism of the CM’s decision has not gone down well with senior party leaders. His bête noire, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh hit out at him for trying to interfere in the state government. “Sidhu should run the party and let Channi run the government. There should be no interference. They can talk to each other, but it is the CM who runs the government. I was CM for nine-and-a-half years and had several state chiefs during that period. We used to discuss, but I never faced the kind of situation he (Sidhu) is creating,” he said.

Taking to social media, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also said enough was enough. “Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of the CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG and DGP are actually questioning the integrity/competence of the CM and home minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air,” he tweeted.